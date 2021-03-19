Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 19 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 37 new cases of COVID-19. 19 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Phnom Penh: 33 cases (30 Cambodian & 3 Chinese), Sihanoukville: 3 cases (3 Chinese), Kandal: 1 case (1 Cambodian).

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1062 (sources vary).

Of the treated, 7 were released in Sihanoukville and 12 in Phnom Penh.

The total number of cases has risen to 1587, of which 917 have been treated, and 658 cases are active. There has been 1 confirmed death.

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.