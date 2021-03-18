Siem Reap: On the afternoon of March 17, 2021, the police force of Chi Kreng district arrested a bus driver who was carrying semi-processed wood illegally.

The vehicle was found to be carrying the timber without permission. The ‘Boostrong‘ bus was not from a company and was privately owned, with license plate Phnom Penh 3C. 6161.

The driver was named as Yin Siden, male, living in Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province. After the inspection, the police handed over both the car and the driver to the Chi Kreng District Forestry Administration for legal action. The number of pieces of wood and amount of cubic meters has not yet counted by the Forestry Administration. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]