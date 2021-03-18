Svay Rieng Province: There was a traffic accident in the middle of the night, causing surprise to sleeping villagers who, after waking up to see, reported to the local authorities that a container truck had hit the Crocodile roundabout.

Their was damage to the foundation of the crocodile statue on one side, but did not damage peoples property.

The incident happened at 10:20 pm on March 17, 2021 at the crocodile roundabout in Svay Anat village, Nhor commune. Kampong Ror district, Svay Rieng province, in front of Kampong Ror district hall.

Sources from the villagers said that before the incident, a container truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3D D 2243 of CK (CK) was driven by a man on National Road 315 D in the direction from north to south. When arriving at the scene, it is suspected that the driver was unfamiliar with the road, the area dark and he was likely to have been drowsy.

The source added that after causing the accident, the driver fled, leaving the truck behind. NKD

