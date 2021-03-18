FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Man Dies In Hotel Fall

Preah Sihanouk Province: Authorities said that at 7:30 am on March 17, 2021, a Chinese man died after falling from the 16th floor of a hotel in Group 12, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

The victim was CHEN YUEBING, a 31-year-old Chinese man.

The cause is not yet known. The body has been kept by the authorities to wait for a forensic examination and further investigation. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]

