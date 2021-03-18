Phnom Penh: The Department of Technology Crime Police of the National Police on the afternoon of March 18, 2021 confirmed that, recently, the Department of Technology Crime found that many of our people are reporting ‘ONE RING SCAM‘ cases. Victims receive a call from an international number with prefix numbers such as (+370) and (+381) that call once and hang up.

With this scam, victims will lose a lot of money when they call the phone number because the service connection fee is expensive and the money will be deducted from the victim’s phone account automatically.

Variations of this scam rely on phony voice-mail messages urging you to call a number with an unfamiliar area code to “schedule a delivery” or to notify you about a “sick” relative.

How to avoid this scam