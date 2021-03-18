Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 18 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 36 new cases of COVID-19. 58 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 35 were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1025 (sources vary).

21 were from the same area in Kandal (Koh Thom district) and the others in Phnom Penh.

The cases include 23 Cambodians, 2 Chinese, 1 American, and 9 Vietnamese.

The imported case came from the Philippines. The patient was a 53-year-old Filipino female who arrived in Cambodia from the Philippines on March 3. Her second test result was positive.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,541 since January 2020.

The 58 released from hospital were 4 Cambodians and 4 Indonesians who had come from abroad and 54 patients linked to the February 20 outbreak; 12 Cambodians, 35 Chinese, 6 Vietnamese, 1 Korean and 1 Indonesian.

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.