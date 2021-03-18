Takeo Province: Authorities in Borei Chulsar District arrested three illegal Vietnamese crossing the border and two Cambodians, in Kampong Krasang commune, Borei Chulsar district, Takeo Province.

Colonel Phan Phal, Borey Chulsar District Police Inspector, said that at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, Borei Chulsar Administrative Police patrolling Borei Chulsar District stopped a white Sienna car with license plate Takeo 2B-7875, which was illegally bringing Vietnamese nationals to Cambodia. Inside were three Vietnamese nationals (who remain unidentified, as police wait for an interpreter).



Driver is Am An, male, 38 years old and guide Sok Ravuth, male, 25 years old from Takeo province were also arrested.



The inspector added that after the arrests, forces are now questioning to identify more targets who are illegally bringing people into Cambodia without following proper procedures. NKD

