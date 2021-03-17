National Road No. 3 from the Chaom Chao roundabout to Kampot will be completed in September 2021. The national road, built by a Chinese company, continues to be worked on, even during the COVID crisis.

Sources from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, say National Road 3 will be completed in September 2021, one year ahead of schedule. The team is completing the construction which aims to reduce traffic congestion and accidents, as well as highlight the beauty of the road.

The construction project from Choam Chao roundabout in Phnom Penh to Kampot city has a total length of nearly 135 kilometers, passing through Phnom Penh, Kandal, Kampong Speu, Takeo and Kampot provinces at a cost of more than 200 million US dollars.

The construction of this road is divided into two parts, the first section from the roundabout Chom Chao to Bek Kous, Takeo province, with a length of nearly 70 km, to widen the width of the road to 24.5 meters into 4 lanes with 9 cm thick AC concrete pavement. Separately, the second section from Bek Kous, Takeo Province to Kampot City, with a length of nearly 65 km, was widened to 12 meters in two lanes, paved with AC rubber, 7 cm thick and 11 m wide.

This section of National Road No. 3 is a line of economic and tourism poles that connect Phnom Penh to Kampot and connect to Sihanoukville International Seaport via National Road No. 4 and Koh Kong, Cambodia-Thailand border crossing. National Road No. 4 and National Road No. 48.

HE Sun Chanthol, Minister of Public Works and Transport, expressed his expectation that National Road No. 3 will play an important role in improving the efficiency of transportation of agricultural and agro-industrial products of investment companies and people from all over the country to local markets and especially to international markets via the deep sea ports. In addition, National Road 3 is also part of the southern corridor along the coast of the Greater Mekong Subregion, connecting the ASEAN Highway network from Thailand to Cambodia and on to Vietnam. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]