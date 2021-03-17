Ratanakkiri: The Provincial Health Department has apologized to the family of a pregnant woman who died in the Provincial Referral Hospital and had her body dumped on the roadside by an ambulance driver. The Department is preparing to impose disciplinary actions in accordance with the administrative procedures against the driver.

The Provincial Health Department also expressed its deepest condolences to the family for the inappropriate behavior of the ambulance driver named as Un Bun Leng.

The provincial health department will adjust management structures to prevent this from happening again.

The body of the pregnant woman was then retrieved by relatives on a motorbike after she died at the Provincial Referral Hospital, despite relatives’ requests for her to be taken home. Kavem Poun, a 31-year-old Kreung woman with a husband named Yen Yun, a farmer, died on February 23, 2021, leaving two daughters, aged 7 and 8.

The incident was hushed up for a while, but was later leaked to the press.