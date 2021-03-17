Sihanoukville: A Lexus car collided with an motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction on National Road 4, causing the motorcycle to catch fire. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The accident happened at 7:30 pm on March 17, 2021 on National Road 4 between between km 158-159 near Monorom village, Ta Ney commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.

Immediately after the incident, the district military police and national police arrived at the scene and helped lift the body of the victim from the scene. According to the police, the motorcycle that caught fire was traveling in direction from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh. The rider was not identified. The black Lexus with license plate number 2A-1877 driving in the opposite direction was left at the scene after the driver escaped. Authorities said the vehicles were being held at the Ta Nei commune administrative post for further action. KPT

