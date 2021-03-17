Kampong Speu: An incident happened in Rokar Thom village, Rokar Thom commune, Chbar Morn city, Kampong Speu province on March 16, 2021.

A suspect was arrested by Chbar Morn police after throwing stones at a neighbor’s house. He also took an old rifle and threatened the neighbor, as the suspect claimed she had used witchcraft on him, causing him to have pain in his hands and feet.

The suspect, Sim Sok, male, 37 years old, resides in Phum Samnang, Sangkat Rokar Thom, Chbar Morn City, Kampong Speu Province. He started by throwing stones on the roof of the house of Samreth Srina, a 52-year-old female in the same village. Then he took an aged AK-47 with 30 bullets and threatened to shoot the victim. After that, the suspect escaped. The victim then went to file a complaint at the Rokar Thom commune police station.

After receiving the complaint, the police arrived and cooperated with the Chbar Morn City Judicial Police to arrest the suspect.

He was interrogated and police confiscated the weapon, which was hidden near the entrance to the suspect’s house.

The suspect admitted that he had that committed the crime because the victim had put a curse on him to bring pain to his hands and feet.

Authorities are building a case to proceed with the law. AREY

*Murders occasionally occur over accusations of witchcraft and sorcery

