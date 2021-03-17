FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Car Bursts Into Flames In Siem Reap City

Siem Reap Province: At 13:50 on March 17, 2021, a car suddenly caught fire without a known cause at the central market in front of Preah Vihear Pharmacy in Mondul 2 Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City.


Immediately after receiving the information, the fire brigade of the Siem Reap Provincial Police arrived at the scene to intervene, spray water and control the scene. Authorities are now investigating the cause. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]

