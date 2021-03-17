Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 17 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 75 new cases of COVID-19. 22 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 990 (sources vary).

Kandal: 22 cases (22 Cambodian), Phnom Penh: 50 cases (45 Cambodian & 5 Chinese), Takeo: 1 case (1 Cambodian), Prey Veng: 2 cases (2 Cambodian).

This brings the total to 1,505 cases, of which 840 have been treated, and 662 are being undergoing treatment.

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.