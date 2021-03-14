Crime FEATURED Latest 

Reports Of Young Child Beheaded In Kampong Speu

cne 100 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampong Speu: According to several local news sites (including CEN, AREY, POST NEWS, etc.), at 2:50 pm on March 14, 2021, in Ampil Paem village, Roleang Chak commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province, a man with a mental disabilityused a knife to cut off a child’s head, causing his death on the spot. The incident occurred at this time, the police arrived at the siege site to arrest the suspect.

According to this VIDEO from CEN the victim was 1 years old.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf

You May Also Like

Broke Chinese Trio In Failed SHV Minimart Robbery

cne 0

Don’t Panic- Siem Reap Airport Drills On 18th

cne 0

Train Hits Cat On Truck In Kep

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *