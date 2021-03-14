Kampong Speu: According to several local news sites (including CEN, AREY, POST NEWS, etc.), at 2:50 pm on March 14, 2021, in Ampil Paem village, Roleang Chak commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province, a man with a mental disabilityused a knife to cut off a child’s head, causing his death on the spot. The incident occurred at this time, the police arrived at the siege site to arrest the suspect.

According to this VIDEO from CEN the victim was 1 years old.

