Koh Kong Province: Residents are surprised after finding the body of a woman in the river at Koki Chrum village, Russey Chrum commune, Thmar Bang district Koh Kong on the afternoon of March 13, 2021 and immediately report to the authorities.

Local police said the victim was Chan Pov, female, 41 years old from the village of Sno, Sneh Udom commune, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province. She had been living in Koki Chrum village, Russey Chrum commune, Thmar Bang district, Koh Kong province.

According to the examination of the doctor and the professional authorities of the village-commune , the body was found to have 2 marks on the forehead. The corpse was swollen, rotten, smelled bad, and the head was seriously injured. It is initially thought to be a case of murder, however, the authorities are continuing to investigate. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf