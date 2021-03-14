Sihnaoukville: A Vietnamese woman was arrested by the police while delivering a package of rice with drugs inside to another Vietnamese woman who was being held in quarantine at a Casino Hotel. The arrest took place at around 10 am on March 14, 2021 at the Changcheng Casino Hotel.

According to the police, the suspect was Vin Kimheng, a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman who works at karaoke 333 at a hotel near Two Lions, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The suspect brought a box of rice to a woman named NGUYEN THUY LINH who was put into isolation at the Casino Hotel.



The suspect and exhibits have now been handed over to the Anti-Drug Trafficking Office of the Sihanoukville Provincial Commissioner for further proceedings. KPT

*Smuggling drugs to those in quarantine seems particularly popular lately, with many arrests being reported.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf