Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 14 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 41 new cases of COVID-19. 24 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

All cases are linked to February 20 event. This brings the total from the outbreak to around 792 (sources vary).

Kandal: 28 (20 Chinese, 4 Vietnamese, 2 Thais & 2 Cambodians)

Phnom Penh: 12 (9 Cambodians & 3 Chinese)

Prey Veng: 1 (1 Cambodian)

Of the 24 who recovered, 22 were Chinese and 2 were Vietnamese linked to the “February 20 community event”.

As of March 14, 2021, a total of 1,305 cases have been discovered, of which 647 were treated with 656 active cases. There has been 1 confirmed death.

The Ministry of Education Youth and Sports has announced a temporary suspension of public and private educational institutions throughout Koh Kong province.

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.