Mr. B’s Temple O’ The Week- Asram Eisei
Hunting for the temples all across the land
(Still) gesturing wildly with low-low, hand
Still taking time to post ’em up on Tube
And I still got love for the lube, it’s the M-R-B
Asram Eisei 7th century was the temple where the king’s teacher/adviser stay or meditate. Asrom = cottage, Eisei = Master/Teacher of Hinduism.
One of the oldest temples in the Sambor Prei Kuk complex with scars of war.
