Hunting for the temples all across the land

(Still) gesturing wildly with low-low, hand

Still taking time to post ’em up on Tube

And I still got love for the lube, it’s the M-R-B

Asram Eisei 7th century was the temple where the king’s teacher/adviser stay or meditate. Asrom = cottage, Eisei = Master/Teacher of Hinduism.

One of the oldest temples in the Sambor Prei Kuk complex with scars of war.

Support Mr. B in his educational mission: https://www.patreon.com/temples