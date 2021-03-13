Phnom Penh: The Royal Government of Cambodia on March 12, 2021 issued another sub-decree on health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 diseases and other infectious diseases.

The sub-decree, which has 9 chapters and 35 articles, stipulates fines for individuals and businesses who do not comply with the rules set by the authorities.

The sub-decree stipulates the need to maintain hygiene, wear masks and keep social distancing gaps for individuals and in enterprises or businesses.

Article 5 states that wearing a mask is obligatory based on the work activity or employment status of the individual and in places where there is a risk of transmission or infection.

Article 7 stipulates the maintenance of the a social distancing gap. This article stipulates that personal safety gaps must be kept at least 1.50 meters and must be mandatory in crowded workplaces, businesses or public places as determined by the Ministry of Health. In the event that maintaining an individual safety gap is not possible for reasons such as health, fitness, work activities, occupational status or circumstances of the activity, the individual must adhere to hygiene, to disinfect and wear a mask.

All enterprises or private establishments or business owners must arrange in their premises to ensure that employees and customers can maintain a personal safety gap when waiting to enter and while in their premises. All enterprises or private establishments or business owners must not accept customers in excess of the number that can maintain a personal safety gap in their premises.

Those responsible for organizing public gatherings or other social activities, such as religious programs, traditional programs, sports or entertainment programs, must maintain the social security gap by minimizing the number of participants and avoiding gatherings.

In addition to wearing a mask and keeping a distance to prevent the spread of Kovid 19. This sub-decree also stipulates fines for individuals or business owners who do not apply the rules on masks and keep safety gaps at locations designated by the authorities.

Article 19 stipulates that a health officer or competent authority shall issue a warning and provide guidance to a person who fails to perform the duty of wearing a mask as stated in article 5 or the obligation to maintain a personal safety gap as stated in article 7 of this sub-decree.

In case of continuing to commit the same offense, shall be punished as a transitional fine from 200,000 Riels to 1,000,000 Riels ($50-250).

Repeat offenders shall be punished as a transitional fine from 1,000,000 Riels to 5,000,000 Riels ($250-1250). The Ministry, institution or competent authority may decide to introduce additional administrative measures as stated in Article 4 of the Law.

Article 20 states that warnings and instructions shall be given by the health officer or the competent authority to the enterprise or private establishment or business owner who fails to perform the obligations related to wearing masks and maintaining the safety gap as stated in articles 6 and 7 of this sub-decree.

In case of continuing to commit the same offense, shall be punished as a transitional fine from 2,000,000 Riels to 10,000,000 Riels.

The competent ministries and institutions may decide to impose additional administrative sanctions as provided in Article 5 of the Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Other Serious and Dangerous Infections against enterprises, private Institutions or business owners who committed the above offenses.