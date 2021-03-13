Battambang: On the evening of March 12, 2021, at Chheuteal village, Serey Meanchey commune, Sampov Loun district, Battambang province, a gas tank explosion caused the death of a man at the scene.

Colonel Pich Saren, police inspector of Sampov Loun district, said that the victim was Met Hung, a 23-year-old male from the above commune.

Sources at the scene said that while the victim came from working in the fields as usual, his wife told him to go and see if the gas tank was low. When the victim went to see, suddenly the gas tank exploded, causing the victim to die at the scene. The roof of the house was smashed. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf