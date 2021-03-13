Kampong Speu: Provincial Governor HE Vei Samnang told news organizations Swift News and BestTV on 13 March that the 6 cremation furnaces will be installed ready soon on an area of 10 acres in Ta Sal commune, Aoral district, Kampong Speu province.

His Excellency confirmed that these six modern crematoriums will cremate the dead from COVID-19, regardless of which province or area in Cambodia they come from. Part of the land has been prepared by the Kampong Speu Provincial Authority and the Phnom Penh Capital Hall Administration, and reportedly includes space for the burial of Khmer Muslims who died due to COVID.

He added that the preparation of this location is not an insult to the lives of the people, but to be ready for the safety of all citizens. This location does not affect the health of people near the area, because it is almost 3 kilometers away from the nearest houses. SWIFT