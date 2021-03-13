Rattanakiri: Reports claim the driver of the ambulance from Ratanakkiri Provincial Referral Hospital transported a dead body from the hospital and dumped it on the road in Ratanakkiri Province.

The body of a pregnant woman was then retrieved by relatives on a motorbike after she died at the Provincial Referral Hospital, despite relatives’ requests for her to be taken home. Kavem Poun, a 31-year-old Kreung woman with a husband named Yen Yun, a farmer, died on February 23, 2021, leaving two daughters, aged 7 and 8.

According to the victim’s brother named Kavem Wang, his sister had a miscarriage and arrived at the provincial hospital on February 22, 2021. When they arrived at the hospital, the doctors did not seem to pay much attention to them, and they used immoral language. They then told the relatives of the victim that she and the child could not be saved.

It was not until 9.30 am on February 23, 2021 that the patient died of asphyxiation. Then, the relatives transported the body by ambulance to the gas station at the crossroads into Kachon Taikong commune. At the point of the Oling Bridge, the driver complained that the house was too far away and dropped the body under a tree next to the bridge. Later, the relatives took the motorbike to get home, but because the corpse was stiff and her abdomen was big (*with the unborn child), it was difficult to transport it, causing the corpse to fall and be dragged and tragic.

Ung Ratana, director of the Ratanakkiri Provincial Health Department, said that he was working to resolve the case and reported to the provincial level to fine the driver. It is said that this is not the first time that the driver has been accused of such actions, and (the authorities) will take action against medical staff who commit unethical acts, especially against indigenous and poor people.

In this case, His Excellency Bou Lam, Member of Parliament for Ratanakkiri Constituency, an elder of the minority ethnic group, expressed his dissatisfaction by saying on the phone on March 12, 2021 that it was related to the case of transporting the body through the village. He reportedly added that the indigenous people are no longer the same as before, and the actions of the doctors and the driver above show real discrimination against the indigenous people. VD7NEWS

