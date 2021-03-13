Phnom Penh: At 12:30 am on Saturday March 13, 2021, there was a fire in a building along Street 273, Group 1, Toul Sampov Village, Sangkat Toul Sangk I, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The owner of the condo was named as Sour Sarith, male, 62 years old.

The fire was reported to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Flats were damaged on the 7th-9th floors, but nobody was injured.

Phnom Penh Fire Brigade used 10 vehicles and the fire was put out at 1:00 AM on the same day. POST NEWS

*It’s not clear from the report whether the condo was inhabited or still under construction.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf