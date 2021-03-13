Phnom Penh: A fire engulfed a salon stall in Pencil Market. Five water trucks came down to intervene, but luckily the Daun Penh district (workers?) on a water carrying motorbike-trailer came to help spray water until it was completely extinguished.

The incident happened at 23:00 on March 12, 2021 at booth number O, Sisowath Quay, Village 2, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Daun Penh district authorities confirmed the cause was an electrical fault. The damage involved a 2m x 2.75m stall, including the entire salon equipment, and did not spread to nearby stalls.

In the fire, the police used 3 water trucks of Daun Penh district to fully control and 5 fire trucks but did not use them.

KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf