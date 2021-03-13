Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 39 new cases of COVID-19. 4 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

All cases are linked to February 20 event.

Of the 39 new cases, 29 were Cambodians, 5 were Chinese and 5 were Vietnamese, from Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, Kandal and Prey Veng, the Ministry of Health announced.

Phnom Penh: 20 (15 Cambodians, 5 Chinese)

Prey Veng: 13 (11 Cambodians & 2 Vietnamese)

Kandal: 5 (3 Vietnamese & 2 Cambodians)

Sihanoukville: 1 (1 Cambodian)

The four treated were, a Cambodian woman and three Chinese men infected in the “February 20 community event”

Total cases are now 1,264 (Female 539), active cases: 639 (F: 301), recovered case 623 (F: 238)

Her Excellency Dr. O Vandin, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, once again called on the people to remain vigilant about the current situation.

She stated that the new COVID-19 virus is actively circulating in Cambodia without knowing where it is, especially in Phnom Penh. Transmission is very fast and has already spread to some provinces. So now stay at home and do not move from place to place and do not undertake any extra gatherings, such as weddings, housewarmings, religious festivals, etc.. This is the most necessary measure to help cut the transmission from one person to another as much as possible.

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.