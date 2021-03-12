Kampong Speu Province: Six Chinese nationals who were secretly walking near Thmey Khang Tbong village, Tuol Ampil commune, Bor Seth district were sent to do quarantine.

The governor of Kampong Speu province urges all people of all nationalities not to do anything that will harm the society.

On the morning of March 12, 2021, the Bor Seth District Administration arrested six Chinese nationals who were sneaking about, and were seen and reported by local people.

The police arrested them and brought to the district inspectorate. The Department of Health took samples for COVID-19 and sent them to the Cambodia-Korea Rural Development Center. NKD

*It’s not clear where they came from, how they arrived in the field or where they were trying to go.

