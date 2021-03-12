Svay Rieng Province: At least 13 Chinese people were injured in a traffic accident when a speeding car overturned.

The incident happened at around 5 am on March 12, 2021 on National Road No. 1 between km 131 and 132 in Svay Toeur village, Svay Toeur commune. Svay Rieng.

According to villagers, prior to the incident, a Lexus RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2G-9521, with several occupants traveling at high speed lost control and overturned, causing surprise to the villagers.

After the incident, the driver immediately fled, and the authorities came to the rescue of the 13 Chinese nationals, who were sent to be treated undergo quarantine in Svay Rieng. NKD

*The number of people in the car was also reported as 13 in RASMEI

