Bretton G. Sciaroni, Senior Partner at Sciaroni & Associates has passed away from illness, according to local sources. He was 68 years old. One of the first foreign lawyers to come to Cambodia, he negotiated the first foreign investment in 1993 for a $60 million brewery.

Since 1996, he served as Legal Adviser to the Royal Government of Cambodia. The appointment was made by Royal Decree, and the position carried with it the rank of Minister.

In a 2016 article by FORBES, who dubbed him The Most Powerful American In Cambodia, he was, according the former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia, William A. Heidt, a central figure in Phnom Penh’s foreign community: “Brett Sciaroni was one of the first foreign lawyers in Cambodia in the early 1990s, after Cambodian democracy was restored. He has been a pillar of the U.S. business community ever since, promoting U.S. investment in Cambodia through his law firm and in his role as the founder* and head of the American Chamber of Commerce”

EDIT: *Founding board member, not founder. The original headline has been amended as such.

An Am-Cham member who did not want to be named sent the following message:

It can be confirmed that Brett Sciaronni passed away early in the morning of Friday, 12 March. He has contributed greatly to the American business community during his almost thirty years living in Phnom Penh, and will be sorely missed.