Kampot Province: A man (reportedly Chinese*) has attacked and intimidated passers-by and even destroyed public property to the surprise of local residents, who reported him to the authorities to seek arrest.

Officials from the Immigration Police Office of the Kampot Provincial Commission said that the authorities had received reports from residents about the activities of a Chinese man who caused an attack on public property. According to photos, it was the same Chinese man who had previously been called in for questioning and education by the police. It is reported that he has a mental disorder.

The police said that after the education, he was released and it was not known where he went. People are now reporting that he is causing problems again in Kampot, like before. When the police arrived at the scene on the riverside, the man had disappeared and now the police are looking to arrest him and send him to the Department of Immigration.

At the same time, the provincial immigration police officer appealed to all residents, that if they see him, please immediately report to the nearest authorities for them to take action. KBN

*There have been reports from Kampot based social media folk complaining about a ‘crazy guy’, quite possibly the same person. He was described as ‘Asian, but not Khmer’

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf