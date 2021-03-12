Svay Rieng: (Preliminary information) At 6:30 in the morning on March 12, 2021, there was a traffic accident when a truck carrying factory workers overturned, causing many people to suffer serious and minor injuries.

The incident occurred along National Road 1 in Prek Pdao Village, Sangkat Chrakmtes, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.

The reason is not yet known. Local police arrived at the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. POST NEWS

A similar accident occurred early this week, also in Bavet- 5 were seriously injured and 45 others slightly in that crash.

Accidents on over-crowded and unsafe worker transport vehicles are common across the country.