Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 12 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 62 new cases of COVID-19. 22 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases 60 are linked to the “February 20 Community Event” outbreak. This would bring the total number of cases in the local outbreak to over 700.

The nationalities of the 62 cases includes: 44 Cambodians, 2 Indonesians, 15 Chinese and 1 Vietnamese in Phnom Penh, Kampong Thom, Kandal, Koh Kong and Prey Veng provinces.

28 were from Phnom Penh, 16 from Kandal, 8 from Prey Veng, 8 from Koh Kong, and 1 from Kampong Thom. The other two cases, which were not related to the February 20 incident, were 24-year-old and 27-year-old Indonesian men with addresses in Kandal province and arrived in Cambodia from Indonesia on 26 February.

Of the 22 people treated; 21 were involved in the February 20 incident. 12 were discharged from Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital, 3 from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, 3 from Chak Angre Health Center and 3 from the National Center for Tuberculosis. There were 19 Chinese, 1 Cambodian, and 1 Vietnamese (Feb 20 linked) and a 60-year-old Cambodian female who arrived from South Korea on January 15.

This brings the number of cases to 1,225, with 619 treated. 712 of these were Feb. 20 community cases found in Phnom Penh, Kandal, Sihanoukville, Prey Veng, Svay Rieng, Koh Kong, Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Siem Reap and Battambang.

604 cases are being treated and there has been 1 death with COVID as a major cause.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.