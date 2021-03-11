Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued an announcement that a Cambodian man who was being treated for COVID-19 at a Khmer-Soviet Friendship (Russian) Hospital died on March 11, 2021. This is the first case in Cambodia in which a victim has died from complications linked to the virus.

It was confirmed that the deceased was a 50-year-old Cambodian man who was a driver for a Chinese man. EDIT: Now named as Lao Vanna.

EDIT: He was found positive on February 27 linked to the February 20 community outbreak. He received treatment in Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. He passed away today at 10:40 at Khmer-Soviet hospital.