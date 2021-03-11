Phnom Penh: A business along Veng Sreng Street in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 3, Khan Meanchey, secretly opened a karaoke bar contrary to the Royal Government’s recommendation to prevent COVID-19. The specialized police force of Phnom Penh Municipal Police in cooperation with the local authority of Meanchey district cracked down and closed this location at around 1:00 AM on March 11, 2021.

In operation, police arrested the owner of the location, the female staff and a total of 35 guests and sent them to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to follow the procedure. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf