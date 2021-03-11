Phnom Penh, the Ministry of Environment, on the morning of March 11, 2021, confirmed that, the archeological team of the Ministry of Environment is studying bone fossils found on Koh Por, next to Tatai Wildlife Sanctuary, Bak Klang Commune, Mondul Seima District, Koh Kong Province.

Mr. Lim Vanchan, Director of the Office of the Heritage Area Department, General Department of Local Communities, said on March 9, 2021 that the fossils are 70 cm long and 20 cm wide. Mr. Lim Vanchan added that this may be the first animal bone fossils found in Cambodia and appear in the sandstone layer of the island. According to geological maps, the area dates back to the *Cretaceous/late Jurassic period (65 million -190 million years), meaning that it could be associated with animals that lived during the dinosaurs’ lifetime.

The research team of the Ministry of Environment will continue to study further in collaboration with paleontologists to help determine the species. NKD

*Not sure on translation, but these fit with the timescale

