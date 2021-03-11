Sihanoukville: A Chinese convict died at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital of a stroke* after being transferred from prison.

According to Dr. Seng Nong, Director of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital on the morning of March 11, 2021, said that at the Provincial Referral Hospital, there a Chinese man died of a stroke, despite the best efforts of doctors to save.

Dr. Seng Nong said that the Chinese prisoner named XU JILIN, male, was born in 1996.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Prison Authorities Detain a Chinese Prisoner on October 9, 2019 for illegal detention (*kidnapping/extortion). He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but only two years after the law was enforced, he died.

The Chinese prisoner was admitted to the Provincial Referral Hospital at 1 pm on March 10, 2021. At 5:10 p.m., he died of a stroke.

The body is being kept at the Provincial Referral Hospital, awaiting contact from the family and the embassy. RASMEI

*Stroke is term used- could refer to some sort of hemorrhage/embolism

