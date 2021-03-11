UPDATE: V9 hotel in POIPET closed after woman who later tested COVID+ stayed there. Around 50 people, mostly Chinese quarantined inside.

UPDATE: All schools in PREY VENG closed.

UPDATE: The administration of Kampong Cham province on March 11, 2021 announced the temporary suspension of weddings, parties, religious gatherings for two weeks from March 11 in Kampong Cham province.

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 39 new cases of COVID-19. 48 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the 39 infected there were 28 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese and 1Korean, found in Phnom Penh, Kandal, Prey Veng, Sihanoukville and now Battambang, the ministry confirmed. This brings the cases involved with the “February 20 Event” to around 650 (sources vary).

Kandal: 9 cases (6 Chinese, 2 Vietnamese, 1 Cambodian) -Phnom Penh: 22 cases (20 Cambodians, 1 South Korean, 1 Vietnamese) -Prey Veng: 6 cases (6 Cambodians) -Sihanoukville: 1 case (1 Chinese) -Battambang: 1 case (1 Cambodian).

The 48 released from treatment were Chinese, Vietnamese and Cambodians in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, who received two negative test results and were released from treatment.

The total now stands at 1,163 cases, of which 597 have been treated and 565 are active.

Source- ODC

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.