Kandal Province: A Vietnamese man drove a motorbike through a police barricade at the international gate of Kham Samnor into Khmer territory. However, officers of the Leuk Dek District Police Inspectorate got on a motorcycle to chase him for about 10 kilometers into Leuk Dek district.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on March 9, 2021.

The Leuk Dek District Police Inspector confirmed that the Vietnamese man who rode the motorcycle into Cambodian territory was in his 30’s. After his arrest, the authorities sent the Vietnamese man back to his country on the orders of Mr. Chap Chanvithya, the governor of Leuk Dek district. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf