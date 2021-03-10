A Chinese man died at the scene after falling from a building in Sihanoukville.

The incident happened at 9:20 pm on March 9, 2021 at Quarantine Center 7 in Goddess Liberty Hotel and Casino, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

The deceased was identified as a 57-year-old Chinese man named Kang Yong Jian.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fall from the building, which is being investigated, nor is it known whether the deceased was being quarantined inside.

After the incident, the body of the victim was packed and transported to the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital for examination and autopsy. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf