Stung Treng: Mr. Ton Vuthy, Deputy Director of Stung Treng Provincial Health Department, said that a car used to transport collected samples for COVID-19 testing caught fire at around 2 am on March 10, 2021 outside the house of Mr. Loch Seng Eang, Director of Administration Office of the Department of Health in Prek Village, Sangkat-Stung Treng City, Stung Treng Province.

After the incident, the police are investigating the cause of the car fire. RASMEI

*It is not clear whether any samples were inside- but hopefully unlikely.

