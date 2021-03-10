Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 10 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 64 new cases of COVID-19. 11 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

In Kandal’s Lvea Aem District, 9 people involved in the February 20 community event were positive for COVID-19. The area has been closed off by authorities.

Siem Reap recorded the first case in a woman who traveled by taxi and bus from Sihanoukville via Phnom Penh.

5 cases were reported in Prey Veng province.

15 cases were clustered around Olympic Market in Phnom Penh.

Of the 64 patients, 39 were Cambodians, 23 were Chinese and 2 were Vietnamese, found in Phnom Penh, Kandal and Sihanoukville, Siem Reap and Prey Veng provinces.

The 11 treated were Chinese, Vietnamese and Cambodian involved in the “February 20 community event”

Please be informed that as of 7:00 AM on March 10, 2021, Cambodia has found a total of 1,124 cases, of which 549 have been treated and 574 are active.

SOURCE: ODC

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.