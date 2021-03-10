Svay Rieng Province: On March 9, 2021, at 4:55 pm, there was a traffic accident when a truck carrying workers overturned, injuring 50. The accident happened at Thnah village, Bati commune, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province.

According to the authorities, before the incident a Hyundai brand vehicle with license plate Siem Reap 3A.0557, was driving from north to south, carrying workers standing on the back. At the scene the truck suddenly veered off the road and overturned, throwing the workers into a field, causing serious and minor injuries.

The same source said that the driver of the car, Chea Phari, male, 29 years old, resides in Tuol Sdey village, Tuol Sdey commune, Chantrea district, Svay Rieng province. The truck was carrying 50 factory workers, 40 women, from work and overturned in the field, causing serious injuries to 5 females and 45 minor injuries.

The source added that immediately after the accident, the police called an ambulance to take the victim to Ponleu Hospital, Bavet City for medical treatment. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf