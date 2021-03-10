UPDATE: Preah Sihanouk Province: At 11:30 pm on March 9, 2021, security guards arrested two foreign women (*likely Chinese) who were smuggling drugs hidden inside pot noodles. They were reportedly working as staff building of Chang Chheng Residence in Group 26, Village 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province. KBN *This raises the number to 6 foreigners caught- 3 men, 3 women.

The two suspects, along with exhibits, are currently being processed by specialized forces and sent to the provincial court.

Sihanoukville: Four suspects (three Chinese and one Vietnamese) were arrested by Sihanoukville police after they attempted to smuggle drugs customers in COVID quarantine in Sihanoukville. .

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin said on March 10, 2021, that the suspects had secreted drugs into everyday items to disguise them from inspection. There were 4 suspects, including 2 females.

The General Commissioner continued that the first case occurred on March 8, 2021 at 15:30. On that day, the forces stationed at the Quarantine Center in Village 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province, and arrested a 27-year-old Cambodian taxi driver who had sent luggage to someone inside. They found white powder suspected to be a pack of drugs embedded in a cake bag.

After questioning, he did not know that there was drugs in the bag, and he cooperated with the police to arrest two suspects who owned the bag at a bakery in Group 7, Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville on the same day:

ZOU WUQI, 32 years old, a Chinese male and LIU HUA, female, 22 years old were detained along with 8 packs of white crystalline powder suspected to be drugs, 2 red pills (WY), 2 passports (of the suspects), 4 mobile phones and some consumables and packaging.

The second case occurred on March 8, 2021 at 21:30, when the forces stationed at Jin Bei 2 Casino in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province, arrested a man named Chen Chhoch, 25 years old with some illegal drugs in a cake box.

After questioning, he did not know that there was drugs in the cake box, and he cooperated with the police to arrest the suspect who owned the gave him the wares at the Jingfuyak Hotel in Group 20, Village 1, Sangkat 2. Sihanoukville on the same day:

HOANG THI MANH, a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman who sells goods online was arrested with 4 packs of white crystalline powder suspected to be drugs, 5 tablets of methamphetamine (WY), 1 black iPhone 8 mobile phone, 1 passport (of the suspect).

The third case occurred on March 8, 2021 at 12:40 pm, the forces stationed at Quarantine Center, Hangan Chea Yi Hotel in Group 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province, arrested one suspect named Gao Yahong, male, 29 years old, Chinese. 3 packs of suspected drugs were seized.



The four suspects, along with evidence are currently being processed by specialized forces and sent to the provincial court.