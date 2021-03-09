Kampot Province: There was a crash involving to trucks on the section of National Road No. 31 in Doeum Po village Ang Sophy Commune, Kampong Trach District, Kampot Province on March 8, 2021. In this incident, one driver was seriously injured, while the other driver escaped .

Prior to the incident, a truck belonging to a private company was transporting (coal) to a cement factory traveling from south to north, while another truck was heading south. The collided head on at a curve in the road.

One driver with a broken leg was sent to hospital. The coal truck broke three right wheels and the driver escaped. AREY

