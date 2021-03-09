Sihanoukville: According to reports, a man burglarized a house and stole money and materials at 2:00 AM on March 7, 2021 at Ly Mong Kok Motorcycle Shop in Group 13, Village 03, Sangkat 04, Krong Sihanoukville Province. Cash and phones were taken. After searching, the police arrested the suspect on the afternoon of March 8, 2021.

Suspect’s name is Long LiLing, male, 37 years old, Chinese, from Guangzhou, China. The evidence seized included:

– 2 mobile phones, IPHONE 11PRO MAX, 1 moss and 1 IPHONE 7PLUS, pink. (The result of theft)

– $ 900 (nine hundred US dollars). (The result of theft)

– Khmer money in the amount of 2,570,000 R (two million fifty seventy thousand riels). (The result of theft)

– 1 mobile phone brand HUAWEI.

– 7 Wing cards.

One driver’s license.

1 black handbag and 1 black backpack.

In this case, the police are continuing the procedure to send to the court to be punished according to the law. POST NEWS

