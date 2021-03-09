Takeo Province: According to preliminary information, 7 out of 9 Chinese nationals who took a taxi to enter Takeo province were arrested by Prey Kabas District Police. This case happened at Chumnik village, Kampong Reap commune, Prey Kabas district, Takeo province on the morning of March 9, 2021.

Following the orders of the leadership of the Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Kovid-19, Lt. Col. Leng Bunlong, Prey Kabbas District Police Inspector, led a force to arrest and detain the Chinese nationals. Seven were caught and two escaped back into Koh Thom district.

The Chinese nationals were sent by the district police inspectorate to be interrogated at the Takeo Provincial Teacher Training College. KBN

EDIT: According to the official page of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration, at 11:51 pm on March 8, 2021, a Chinese woman escaped from Sihanoukville attempting to reach Phnom Penh in a Hyundai truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3C-3259. She was detained by the police on the border of Kampong Seila and Phnom Sruoch districts, arrested and sent back.

The Chinese woman, after completing the quarantine period, will be deported from Cambodia and not be allowed to return forever.

Truck drivers and taxi drivers are warned they shall be fined from 10,000,000 (ten million) Riels to 50,000,000 (fifty million) Riels for those who initiate, lead, guide, incite, persuade or facilitate intentionally, the person who has to perform the regulatory quarantine, or avoid doing the quarantine or escaping from a center.

For those who attempt and destroy the public health of our nation, we must take the strictest legal action and there are no exceptions. FAST

*Note 6 casinos in the Kandal town of Chrey Thom have been closed after 5 foreign nationals tested for COVID. Authorities are restricting movement and access to the area, which borders Prey Kabas district.