Preah Sihanouk: On March 9, 2021, four Chinese nationals were arrested by the Sihanoukville police force after they robbed and stole property from another Chinese national.

On 7 March 2021, at 17:40 , residents reported that in front of a hotel, a black LAND CRUISER with license plate Phnom Penh 2BM-9108 was used in a violent robbery against a Chinese man.

Immediately after receiving this information, police arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough search until 19:30, when near Damrey 5 market in Village 4. Sangkat 4, police found the car, with men taking another Chinese man by force.

At that time, the police force intervened to liberate the victim, and the suspect escaped in a car. Police announced on the radio, and almost an hour later at 20:20, forces intercepted four suspects in a black LAND CRUISER car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BM-9108 on Chamnou Ra Road, Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville Province.

The first victim was named ZHANG JINFANG, 44 years old, a casino employee residing in Group 1, Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville Province.

He lost cash and suffered minor injuries.



The second victim was named as MIN SHUAI, 34 years old, living in Village 1, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The four suspects are as follows:

1. Cui YINZHE 26-year-old male employee online casino business Tong Yang

2. Liu Dong Jiang, 39

3. LI JINGWEN, 32 years old

4. ZHOU FEILONG, 32 years old

Exhibits seized:

* 4 mobile phones (1 IPHONE 12Pro MAX, 1 HUAWEI, 1 Redmi, 1 VIVO).

* 1 black LAND CRUISER car, license plate number: Phnom Penh 2BM-9108. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf