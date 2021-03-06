Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 21 new cases of COVID-19. Two patients were treated and discharged from hospital.

The 21 cases include: 13 Chinese, 4 Cambodians, 3 Vietnamese and 1 Malaysian.

10 cases (all Chinese nationals) were discovered in Sihanoukville. All are linked to the February 20 event, which has now risen to 446 cases.

This brings the total of cases discovered to 953, of which 491 have been treated and 461 currently hospitalized.

Graphics to be updated shortly.

SOURCE: MoH

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.