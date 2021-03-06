An Adelaide man who admitted filming himself sexually abusing children in Cambodia and publishing the videos online has pleaded with a Supreme Court judge to be “merciful” in sentencing him.

Geoffrey William Moyle has pleaded guilty to 11 child exploitation charges — including the sexual abuse of six children in Cambodia between 2002 and 2005.

In sentencing submissions at the Supreme Court on Friday, Moyle’s defence lawyer Heath Barkley SC pleaded with Judge Paul Cuthbertson to consider a “merciful non-parole period” when sentencing the 46-year-old, citing his desire to see his family and his “life of hard work.”.

Earlier, the court heard a victim impact statement from one of Moyle’s victims, who was 12 years old when the former aid worker filmed himself sexually abusing her in a Cambodian hotel room on two occasions.

“I could tell that the cameras were on,” the court heard.

“Moyle did not speak at all … he looked like he was hiding his face.

“He denied that he filmed me … I was scared he would beat me.”

‘He feels genuine remorse’

The defence told the court Moyle had read the victim impact statement.

“He found it very confronting to hear her story,” Mr Barkley said.

“He is remorseful for his role in her anguish … he feels genuine remorse and shame for the offences he’s committed.

“From the moment he met his wife [in 2006] he made the decision to stop contact offending.

“In a sporadic way he did from time to time access child exploitation material [on the internet].”

Prosecution asks for maximum sentence

Judge Cuthbertson questioned why Moyle published the videos of his offending online, asking the defence if it was for financial reward.

The defence said he had not received money for the videos but had been “trading” material with other online predators.

The prosecution has asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence of life in prison.

The sentencing submissions continue. SOURCE: ABC NEWS