Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at high speed and hit a central divider, causing damage to the front of the car.

The incident happened at 11:20 pm on March 4, 2021 along Street 598, Sangkat Chrang Chamres, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said a Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-2372, was driven by a man in a south-to-north direction. Fortunately no one was injured.



After the incident, the local authorities arrived at the scene and contacted the traffic experts of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. NKD

Phnom Penh: A drunk man drove a car quickly and did not turn the steering wheel into a curve in the road, over a grass road divider and hit a light pole at 11:10 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the northern point of the Neang Kang Srov roundabout in Sangkat Prek Kampus, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The 2003 Highlander with silver license plate Phnom Penh 2AX.2901 driven by a drunk man. Nobody was injured. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf