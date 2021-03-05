Phnom Penh: On the morning of the 5th, the draft of the “Prevention and Control of Coronavirus and Other Deadly Infectious Diseases” was approved.

The National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia met on Friday morning, March 5, 2021, at 8:00 AM, and opened the 6th Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly under the high presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly. 83 members of the National Assembly were present at the beginning of the session. (SWIFT)

*The following is a rough look at some of the new laws, but cannot be 100% verified at this time:

Article 6 of the draft law stipulates that for evading isolation or escaping from isolation points, a fine of 1 million KHR to 5 million KHR (approximately US$250 to US$1,250) will be issued. However, if you evade isolation or escape from the isolation point and cause others to contract COVID-19, you can be sentenced to 6 months to 3 years in prison and a fine of 2 million KHR to 10 million KHR (approximately US$500 to US$2500).

Article 8 of the draft stipulates that patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who evade treatment or escape from treatment centers can be sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison. If their behavior causes another person to be infected, they can be sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

Article 9 of the draft stipulates that deliberately spreading the virus is punishable by a fixed-term imprisonment of 5 to 10 years. If there is a mass or organized spread, offenders can be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

The draft “Law on Prevention and Control of Coronavirus and Other Deadly Infectious Diseases” has 5 chapters and 18 articles. The new law also grants the government more rights to prohibit travel, gathering activities, commercial activities, and activities in public places such as workplaces. The government can also lock down affected areas.

In addition, business premises that violate the government’s anti-epidemic regulations will be ordered to suspend operations, or their business licenses will be revoked.